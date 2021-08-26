Nearly 120 Northeast organic dairy farms to lose market

Business News

by: LISA RATHKE Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

iStock Image

Officials say nearly 120 organic dairy farms in the Northeast will lose their contracts with an organic dairy company when it stops buying milk in the region by the end of August of next year.

Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts says Danone, the parent company of Horizon Organic, notified farms last week.

He says 28 in Vermont and a total of 89 in Maine, New Hampshire, and New York will be affected.

Danone did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Tebbetts says the company told Vermont officials that the company will focus its business plan on larger farms in Midwest and West.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/20/21: Maribeth Calabro

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com