National Grid: Gas customers to see lower bills this winter

Business News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
saving energy istock

Hand turning a thermostat knob to increase savings by decreasing energy consumption. Composite image between a hand photography and a 3D background.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When you open your gas bill this winter, you may find a pleasant surprise.

National Grid Monday announced lower rates for the upcoming year after the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission approved the utility’s rate proposal.

National Grid said the average residential heating customer using 845 therms annually will see a decrease of $147.58 or 10.9% per year. The new rates are effective from Nov. 1, 2019 to Oct. 31, 2020.

“As the winter season approaches we know our customers will be using more gas to heat their homes and businesses,” said Terry Sobolewski, President of National Grid Rhode Island. “And while our customers need to prepare for that increased use, it’s encouraging to know their overall costs for the year ahead should be less significant than last year.”

National Grid said it passes the “cost of gas” on to customers without profit. So, since the market rate for gas is lower this year than last, those savings are passed on to the customer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WPRI.com Reporters

More WPRI.com Reporters

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com