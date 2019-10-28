National Grid: Gas customers to see lower bills this winter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When you open your gas bill this winter, you may find a pleasant surprise.

National Grid Monday announced lower rates for the upcoming year after the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission approved the utility’s rate proposal.

National Grid said the average residential heating customer using 845 therms annually will see a decrease of $147.58 or 10.9% per year. The new rates are effective from Nov. 1, 2019 to Oct. 31, 2020.

“As the winter season approaches we know our customers will be using more gas to heat their homes and businesses,” said Terry Sobolewski, President of National Grid Rhode Island. “And while our customers need to prepare for that increased use, it’s encouraging to know their overall costs for the year ahead should be less significant than last year.”

National Grid said it passes the “cost of gas” on to customers without profit. So, since the market rate for gas is lower this year than last, those savings are passed on to the customer.