Move over, Honeycrisp: New apple to debut at grocery stores

In this photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, a Cosmic Crisp apple, partially coated with a white kaolin clay to protect it from sunburn, is picked at an orchard in Wapato, Wash. The Cosmic Crisp, a new variety and the first-ever bred in Washington state, will be available beginning Dec. 1 and is expected to be a game changer in the apple industry. Already, growers have planted 12 million Cosmic Crisp apple trees, a sign of confidence in the new variety. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — They call it the Cosmic Crisp. It’s not a video game, a superhero or the title of a Grateful Dead song.

It’s a new variety of apple, coming to a grocery store near you on Dec. 1

Cosmic Crisp is the first apple ever bred in the state of Washington, which grows the majority of the United States’ apples.

Growers have already planted 12 million Cosmic Crisp apple trees, a sign of confidence in the new variety that was developed by Washington State University.

The apple is called Cosmic Crisp because of the bright yellowish dots on its skin, which look like distant stars.