EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — Mother’s Day is just around the corner, meaning millions of people are in search of the perfect gift to show their appreciation.

Americans will spend an estimated $35.7 billion this Mother’s Day on gifts ranging from cards and flowers to jewelry and special outings, according to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation.

“Mother’s Day provides Americans with an opportunity to honor important women in their lives,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “As people make plans to celebrate this year, retailers are prepared to help shoppers find gifts of appreciation and admiration for those they want to recognize on this special day.”

The NRF expects each person to spend roughly $242, which is the highest in the history of its survey. Of the Americans who celebrate Mother’s Day, the NRF said 54% will buy gifts for their mother or stepmother, 24% for their wife and 12% for their daughter.

Nearly one-third of Americans celebrating Mother’s Day are planning on giving the gift of experience. The NRF said 47% of Americans will buy unique or different gifts, while 42% will create a special memory.

The survey also revealed that most Americans will shop either online or at department stores, while others will head to small businesses, specialty shops or discount stores.