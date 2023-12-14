PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With customers not wanting to sit through the new influx in traffic, some local businesses on Federal Hill are facing cancellations they worry could impact their bottom line.

The Washington Bridge was shut down abruptly Monday by the R.I. Department of Transportation due to safety concerns.

Dino DiFante is the general manager at Trattoria Appia, an authentic Italian restaurant on Atwells Avenue. He said a party of 15 people canceled their reservation because they lived on the other side of the bridge.

But he said having those parties are an important part of his business.

“Especially during the holiday, they keep us alive,” he said. “They allow us to hire extra staff, they allow us to keep going.”

Federal Hill Commerce Association president Rick Simone said Christmastime is a key time for the many businesses in the area.

He said with the bridge closing, customers need to stay flexible and not immediately cancel their holiday plans.

“This is an evolving situation,” said Simone. “And as it evolves, the time into the city will evolve with it. And for the public to cancel things days out, that’s even more shocking than the bridge closing.”

Scialo Brothers Bakery has also faced a handful of cancellations for their holiday treat orders.

General Manager Olivia DeAngelis said they are still trying to find ways to help customers.

“Anyone who might try to cancel their order because they don’t want to wait in traffic, we’re offering to ship their package to them,” she said.

Despite the traffic, DeAngelis said Scialo Brothers has had a number of loyal customers coming from the East Bay to pick up their orders.

“We just had a woman in here. She was like, ‘I waited two hours in traffic just to come to your bakery,'” DeAngelis said. “So we appreciate the dedication and our loyal customers.”

The Rhode Island Secretary of Commerce has put together a helpline for local businesses at 401-521-HELP as well as an online form.

Kate Wilkinson (kwilkinson@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News.