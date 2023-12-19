WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Samantha McCracken is excited to celebrate Christmas with her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Maisy.

“This year she can open up presents on her own, so she is getting into everything,” McCracken said as the mother-daughter duo browsed at the Warwick Mall on Tuesday.

McCracken told 12 News she has shopped both online and in stores this holiday season.

“I did do a little bit online, but for the cards that we want to grab that can add a personal touch, I can come to the mall,” she said.

The Saturday before Christmas (sometimes called “Super Saturday”) is always a busy time for stores as people rush out to grab their last-minute gifts.

Kristen Regine, a marketing professor at Johnson and Wales University, said retailers haven’t seen a shopping season like this since 2017.

“About 142 million people are expected to shop this weekend,” she said, calling the last weekend before Dec. 25 “a big opportunity” for stores.

Regine told 12 News about a third of those people will be shopping exclusively in stores for Super Saturday.

“This year, from a traffic standpoint, is just down slightly from last year, but overall, when you compare those Super Saturdays since 2017, it’s up by 20 million,” Regine said.

Across the United States, shoppers got a head start on their holiday to-do lists, according to data from the National Retail Federation. This year, they had an extra week to buy gifts for the holiday, since Thanksgiving fell during the third week of November instead of the last week of the month.

For McCracken, who’s a first-time parent, giving gifts is all about the joy she gets from watching her daughter open them.

“Now that I have a baby, it is just seeing it through her eyes,” she said. “It’s a whole new meaning now that I’m a mom.”