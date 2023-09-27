MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular Middletown BBQ joint will close its doors this weekend, but hopefully not for good.

Becky’s Real BBQ‘s last day open is slated for Saturday, according to owner Bob Bringhurst.

Bringhurst tells 12 News he first opened the East Main Road restaurant back in 1998 and has decided to retire.

Though the restaurant will be closing this weekend, Bringhurst remains hopeful that Becky’s Real BBQ will live on.

Right now, he’s looking for someone willing to purchase the restaurant and keep it going.

Anyone interested in doing so can contact Bringhurst for more information by calling (401) 841-9099 or emailing beckysbbq@cox.net.