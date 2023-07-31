WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s biggest company, CVS Health, is preparing to lay off thousands of employees nationwide, according to an internal company memo obtained by 12 News.

The memo was sent to employees by CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch on Monday. The memo states that the Woonsocket-based company will be cutting 5,000 jobs total, and those impacted will be notified in the coming weeks.

“The decisions on which positions to eliminate were extremely difficult, but they were made with care and consideration,” the memo reads. “We will do everything we can to support those affected.”

The memo states that CVS is “evolving to adapt to new consumer health needs and expectations.”

In response to an inquiry from 12 News, CVS spokesperson Mike DeAngelis confirmed the layoffs, but didn’t specify how many jobs are being cut.

“As part of an enterprise initiative to reprioritize our investments around care delivery and technology, we must take difficult steps to reduce expenses,” DeAngelis said. “This unfortunately includes the need to eliminate a number of non-customer facing positions across the company.”

DeAngelis said that none of the company’s customer-facing employees will be let go. Those who are will receive severance pay and benefits, he added.

“We remain focused on our mission – continuing to provide the exceptional care and support our customers, patients and communities deserve and depend on,” he said. “Throughout our company’s history, we’ve continuously adapted to market dynamics to lead the industry. The difficult decision we are making will set the company up for long-term success.”