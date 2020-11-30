McRib returns this week: McDonald’s fan-fave back for 1st time in 8 years

Business News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

McRib (Credit: McDonald’s)

(NEXSTAR) — McDonald’s McRib sandwich will return Wednesday, its first nationwide comeback since 2012.

“The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald’s since its inception nearly 40 years ago,” Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen said in a release. “We’re proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy.”

 The popular sandwich, which debuted on menus in 1982, will be back in the U.S. for a limited time, unlike in Germany, where it’s available year-round.

The McRib features boneless pork topped with barbecue sauce, onions and pickles. Last year, McDonald’s sold the sandwich at 10,000 of its 14,000 restaurants in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

