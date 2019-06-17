McCormick & Schmick’s in Providence abruptly closes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood restaurant in downtown Providence has permanently closed.
A sign outside the location on Dorrance Street says to “visit our other locations at McCormickandSchmicks.com.” There was no further explanation.
The restaurant is located in the Graduate Hotel, formerly the Biltmore. A Starbucks on the hotel’s ground floor also closed earlier this year.
There’s no word on how many jobs are impacted.
Eyewitness News made several inquiries to the restaurant chain and its parent company but has not heard back.