Mattiello bill would allow alcohol with takeout through 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello is proposing that the state continue to allow restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages with takeout orders.

Mattiello is introducing legislation aiming to extend Gov. Gina Raimondo’s executive order through the end of 2021.

“Alcohol to go has proven to be popular with consumers and very helpful to restaurants during the pandemic,” Mattiello said. “I look forward to extending this practice through the end of 2021, as it was set to expire at the end of this year. I believe this bill will continue to assist restaurants during these very difficult times.”

Raimondo signed an executive order back in March which allowed restaurants to sell beer and wine to go, and in May, gave them the green light to sell mixed drinks with takeout orders.

Mattiello’s bill would allow restaurants with Class B liquor licenses to sell up to two bottles of wine, 144 ounces of beer, and mixed drinks in original, factory-sealed containers with takeout orders. It would also allow 144 ounces of draft beer or 72 ounces of mixed drinks in growlers, bottles or other sealed containers.

The House Finance Committee is expected to take up the bill on Wednesday.