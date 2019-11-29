Markets Right Now: Stocks move lower on Wall Street

A currency trader talks on the phone near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Shares extended losses in Asia on Friday after Japan and South Korea reported weak manufacturing data that suggest a worsening toll from trade tensions. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks moved lower in midday trading on Wall Street as major indexes come off record highs from earlier in the week.

Trading volume was lighter than usual on Friday with markets open for only a half day after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Energy stocks had some of the sharpest drops following tumbles in prices for crude oil and natural gas. Helmerich & Payne lost 3%.

Retailers are mixed as shoppers look for deals on Black Friday.

The S&P 500 slipped 7 points, or 0.2% to 3,146.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82 points, or 0.3%, to 28,082. The Nasdaq lost 16 points, or 0.2%, to 8,689.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77%.

__

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as the major indexes come off record highs from earlier in the week.

Trading volume could be light Friday with the markets open for only a half day after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Technology and health care companies are leading the way lower in early trading. AutoDesk fell 1.2% and UnitedHealth Group dropped 0.9%

Retailers are mixed as shoppers look for deals on Black Friday.

The S&P 500 slipped 6 points, or 0.2% to 3,147.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88 points, or 0.3%, to 28,075. The Nasdaq lost 22 points, or 0.3%, to 8,683.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77%.