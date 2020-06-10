Market Basket to open store in Warwick in 2021

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Market Basket is planning to open its first store in Warwick, according to Mayor Joseph Solomon and the store’s parent company, Demoulas Super Markets, Inc.

The new supermarket will be located in a building off Route 2 (Bald Hill Road) that most recently housed At Home and was previously a Sam’s Club.

Construction on the 89,000-square-foot store will begin immediately. The new Warwick location is tentatively scheduled to open in mid-2021.

“I am thrilled to welcome Market Basket to Warwick,” Solomon said in a statement. “Our city’s central location in the state, combined with our growing business climate, continue to make Warwick a natural choice for multiple companies looking to expand their reach in the Ocean State.”

“We have long sought to come to Rhode Island and when this location became available, we knew that it was the perfect match. The location is ideal, the site is just the right size to bring our latest store layout and amenities, and Warwick has been at the top of our list,” Demoulas Super Markets President and CEO Arthur T. Demoulas said.

“We appreciate the many Rhode Island shoppers who support our Market Basket stores located just over the Massachusetts border and are excited that now they will have a more convenient location to shop and call their own,” he added.

The Massachusetts-based company announced in March it would open its first Rhode Island location in Johnston in 2021.