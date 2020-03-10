Market Basket to open first RI location in Johnston

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Market Basket is set to open its first Rhode Island location in Johnston. 

It will be located at 1300 Hartford Avenue, where BJ’s Wholesale Club used to be.

It’s scheduled to open next year.

“I am very happy and excited that Market Basket has decided to put their first store in Johnston. It is a perfect fit for the company and our great town,” said Mayor Polisena.

“We appreciate the many Rhode Island shoppers who support our Market Basket stores located just over the Massachusetts border and are excited that now they will have a much more convenient location to shop and call their own,” said Arthur T. Demoulas, President & CEO of Demoulas Super Markets Inc.

This story is developing. More updates to follow.

