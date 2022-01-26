Market Basket ranks 3rd in nationwide study of grocery store chains

(WPRI) — Massachusetts-based Market Basket has moved closer to the top of the nationwide “food” chain.

The local grocery store chain ranked third in a study that analyzes the popularity of supermarkets.

The report, issued by customer data science company dunnhumby, said Market Basket “stole the number three position from Trader Joe’s, with its continued excellence on price and operations, while simultaneously making its biggest COVID-era improvements in speed.”

“Market Basket is also like Trader Joe’s in that they don’t have a digital offering,” the report continues. “They have built value propositions based on what their specific customers want.”

Amazon remains atop the rankings, likely due to the increased demand for online grocery shopping amid the pandemic, while Texas-based H-E-B came in second, according to the report.

Trader Joe’s dropped to 7th with Market Basket “leap frogging three retailers” to secure the third spot, while BJ’s Wholesale Club, another Massachusetts-based company, moved up the list to 14th.

“The pandemic has massively accelerated changes in how customers buy their groceries, and their behaviors are continuing to evolve,” dunnhumby President of North America Grant Steadman said. “Retailers who delivered on their customers evolving needs in-store and online performed best. This was mostly the larger players … but a number of mid-size grocers gained momentum by understanding their customers better and differentiating their offering accordingly.”

Market Basket opened two brand new stores in Rhode Island over the past year, with the Warwick location being the state’s first. The grocery store chain opened the state’s second location in Johnston a few months later.

Prior to the Warwick location, Rhode Island’s nearest Market Basket was in South Attleboro, which is close to the Pawtucket border.