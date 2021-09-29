Macy’s sues to keep Amazon off billboard space at NYC store

Business News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo a shopper leaves Macy’s department store with bags in both hands during Black Friday shopping in New York. Macy’s reports financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s has filed a lawsuit against the company that owns the giant billboard next to its flagship Manhattan store, fighting to prevent Amazon from taking over the advertising space that carried Macy’s name for almost 60 years.

The department store retailer says there has been a restrictive covenant in place since 1963 barring the billboard space from being used by any Macy’s competitor.

But Macy’s says that when it tried to negotiate a lease renewal this year, the billboard’s owners, the Kaufman Organization told them they were in discussions with a “prominent online retailer,” and there was “little doubt” that meant Amazon, according to the lawsuit.

Messages were left with the Kaufman Organization. Amazon had no comment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

