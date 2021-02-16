Watch Live: McKee to hold small business town hall at noon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s incoming governor will take questions from small business owners and provide an update on issues affecting that community during his weekly town hall at noon Tuesday.

You can watch the event live using the video player above, or join the conversation on Lt. Gov. Dan McKee’s Facebook page.

McKee says he will be joined by Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor, R.I. Department of Business Regulation Director Liz Tanner, R.I. Department of Labor and Training Assistant Director Matthew Weldon, and members of the R.I. Small Business Coalition.

McKee has been holding these town halls since the start of the pandemic.

He’s slated to take over for Gov. Gina Raimondo once she is confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the nation’s next commerce secretary.