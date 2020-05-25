Long lines mark reopening of Mass. pot shops

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Recreational marijuana retailers in Massachusetts were given the green light to reopen for curbside pick-up on Monday and hundreds of vehicles lined the streets as a result, showing there’s a need for weed.

“You can place the preorder online, we’ll confirm with you to come pick it up,” Nova Farms CEO Derek Ross said. “You can show up, stay in your car, use your debit card, and we’ll hand off your bag and you’ll be on your way.”

Monday was Nova Farms’ grand opening. The Attleboro business was supposed to open last month, according to Ross, but the pandemic put a kink in their plans.

“There’s been a lot of obstacles and hoops to jump through along the way,” he said. “None of us had projected a pandemic, especially the day before we were supposed to open.”

“Wwe’ve had to evolve and adapt, but that’s something we’re used to in the cannabis industry,” Ross added.

Ross said they started preorders around 8 a.m. Monday and by the time they opened at 10 a.m., they had roughly 300 orders.

“It feels great,” he said. “We’re super excited to be able to offer this convenience to constituents specifically in Bristol County.”

Ross said for the past year, Nova has had the largest farm on the East Coast.

“It’s allowed us to manufacture cannabis a lot cheaper than producers in the state, so we’re going to be able to offer consumers a lot cheaper, sun-grown, organic product,” Ross explained.

Dozens of cars also lined up Monday in Fall River, waiting to get inside the plaza for Northeast Alternatives.

Over at Solar Therapeutics in Somerset, CEO Edward Dow said not being open the last two months has been difficult.

“Not just us, but these other marijuana groups out there, we couldn’t hang on much longer,” he said. “Two months of losing all your sales with big work forces behind you and bills that keep coming, it was tough.”

Solar Therapeutics, which claims to be the “only energy-independent cannabis company” in the country, is operating as a drive-through.

“We are blowing through inventory, there’s no doubt about it,” Dow added. “So we’re packaging in the back of the house as we speak.”

He said when customers pull up to the entrance, they’ll be given a menu and then wait in a line to place an order.

“They don’t have to change up their normal routine. You just, instead of waiting in a normal line as a person, you’re waiting in line your car,” Dow said.

On Monday, Dow said there weren’t too many problems, and their biggest concern right now is with getting employees back to work.

“Getting our people back from furlough and just getting enough people to work long enough hours so we can get all our product in line,” he said.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker previously said each phase of his reopening plan will last a minimum of three weeks, and when to move forward will be dictated by the public health data. A tentative date to enter Phase 2 has not yet been set.

