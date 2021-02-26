Lockheed Martin closing facility in Marion, Mass.

MARION, Mass. (WPRI) — Lockheed Martin Corp. is closing its facility in Marion, the company confirmed Thursday.

Marion employees of the defense contractor’s Rotary and Mission Systems division currently work on undersea programs for the U.S. Navy, including the MK-48 Heavyweight Torpedo. A Lockheed subsidiary, Polaris Contract Manufacturing Inc., also operates there.

“In our ongoing effort to drive down costs for customers and increase efficiency and value, we are consolidating some operations in our Rotary and Mission Systems business to better align employees, technology and facilities to meet customer needs,” a Lockheed spokesperson told 12 News.

The company did not disclose how many employees would be affected, but said a majority of them would be offered the chance to relocate or work remotely.

Lockheed acquired Marion-based Sippican Holdings Inc. in 2004. At the time Sippican’s then-CEO said it had been a “key supplier” to naval fleets` since the 1960s, with over 400 employees.

Marion’s 2017 town master plan said Lockheed was the main tenant at the Sippican Office Park on Barnabas Road.

Massachusetts Congressman Bill Keating, a Democrat who represents Marion, did not respond to a request for comment on the closure Thursday.

Kait Walsh contributed to this report.