Local stores working with customers following Nate Lion’s closure

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — After a Fall River appliance store abruptly closed last week, leaving customers waiting for prepaid deliveries, other area stores are stepping up to help out.

Wickford Appliance, Iz Schwartz Appliance in Somerset and Stan & Paul’s Major Appliance Center in North Dartmouth are all offering a hand to Nate Lion’s customers.

The Fall River Salvation Army says they are one of the groups using those services. Major Geoffrey Swires told Eyewitness News they were waiting on almost $4,000 worth of appliances from Nate Lion’s which was already paid for.

The appliances are going to be used to renovate a shelter for women and their children.

“Luckily, another business stepped up to help,” Major Swires said. “Wickford Appliance will be helping us out.”

The appliance store is also extending that same courtesy to other customers.

In a Facebook video, the company said any customers who bring in a Nate Lion’s receipt can purchase the same product at cost.

🎁 Important Message for Nate Lion's Customers 🎁We are here for you. Anyone who has been affected, please bring in your receipt, and Wickford Appliance will sell you that same product at Cost. Here is our Owner, Tim Chaput, to tell you more: Posted by Wickford Appliance on Thursday, November 21, 2019

“We feel really terrible for these people,” said Richard Marashio, owner of Stan & Paul’s. “We are encouraging people to contact their credit card companies, try to get the money back. Bring in your receipt and we will honor the amount you paid with free delivery.”

“We had a couple of them come in. The first had purchased it on the day before the closing and the other purchased on… Posted by Stan & Paul's Inc on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Iz Schwartz Appliance is also offering help.

“I’ve been a member of the community for a long time, third generation here, and it’s just not right what they did to people like that,” owner Leah Schwartz MacLeod said. “We are selling items at cost, and also offering advice in any way we can to people.”

To all Nate Lion's customers,We want you to know we are here to help in any way we can. We are always here for our… Posted by Iz Schwartz Appliance, Inc. on Thursday, November 21, 2019

Paul E. Saperstein Company has been hired to auction off Nate Lion’s Appliance World’s remaning showroom inventory.

The auction will take place December 3rd.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office about Nate Lion’s closing and is awaiting comment.