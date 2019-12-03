Local, state leaders attend ceremony for small businesses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two days after Small Business Saturday, local small businesses that benefited from an educational program were recognized.

For the third year in a row, investment firm Goldman Sachs graduated a class of business owners from it’s “10,000 Small Businesses” program, which provides business education and financial support for local entrepreneurs.

Governor Gina Raimondo attended the graduation ceremony Monday, along with Senator Jack Reed, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon, among others.

“Here in Providence, we recognize that all small businesses are the foundation of our neighborhoods, our communities, and our economies.” said Elorza. “The governor and I share a vision of supporting our young people from cradle to career, so that wherever folks are in their life cycles, there are opportunities to learn and grow.”

Along with business advice, the 10,000 Small Businesses program, a.k.a. 10K SB, helps owners receive loans.

92 small businesses in Rhode Island graduated from the program Monday, 15 are in Providence.

The program launched in 2016.

“This governor [Raimondo] has literally stalked me for years about this program.” said John F.W. Rogers, Executive Vice President of Goldman Sachs. “When we brought the program to Rhode Island, it’s just because of the strong leadership that has been provided in the state.”

Suzanne Ellis Wernevi is the founder of Luna and Stella, a Providence-based jewelry company.

She also completed the 10K SB program.

“The greatest value of the program, for me, was the opportunity to be part of a community of small business.”

The 10,000 Small Businesses program is available in 30 markets in the U.S.