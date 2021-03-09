Local Irish pubs hope this St. Patrick’s Day looks better than last years

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Saint Patrick’s Day is typically celebrated with corned beef, cabbage, Guinness and friends, but it was the first holiday in 2020 to be impacted by the pandemic.

For Irish pubs, St. Patrick’s Day is their busiest day of the year and last year, besides take out, the boost in business was taken away by COVID-19.

The pandemic’s state of emergency was declared just a week before Saint Patrick’s Day in 2020.

“Pulled the plug at the last minute,” Managing Partner at Arigna Irish Pub Ryan Blaney said. “It was devastating.”

For Shannon View Inn in Warwick, the holiday is a day like no other.

“We call it saint money day, that’s how busy, we literally do about a month’s sales in one day,” Shannon View Inn owner Jack Doherty said.

Current restrictions limit restaurants to 66% capacity with six-feet distancing between tables.

Doherty said it’s a challenge with their space, but they came up with a solution to add tables.

“Inside we usually have 14 tables, but now we only have five,” he said. “We added a tent outside that has 14 tables, it’s heated it stays 70 degrees year round.”

Shannon View Inn already has 50 reservations for next Wednesday, while Arigna Irish Pub said they also have dozens of reservations.

“It’s like Christmas,” Blaney said. “It’s a once a year thing everybody looks forward too. Everybody here is anticipating a great day. I don’t expect it to be like the old times.”

Blaney said it’s a day they depend on, and although it won’t be completely normal he is grateful its better than last year.

“Coming from last year where there was nothing, it’s the first step into the next process of getting through this,” he said. “It’s kind of like the kicking off point of nicer weather, longer days and hopefully better days.”

The state’s largest Saint Patrick’s Day celebration in Newport has been cancelled for the second year in a row now, but this year the St. Patrick’s Day parade is postponed and hopefully happening in September.