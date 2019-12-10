Breaking News
Multiple killed in New Jersey shooting, including an officer
Local beer company Foolproof Brewing listed for sale

Foolproof Brewfest_2429219000446

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket based brewery is up for sale.

Foolproof Brewing Company’s founder, Nick Garrison, told Eyewitness News on Tuesday that he has just started seeking a buyer for the company.

“There are a variety of personal and professional reasons for my decision, but I’m keeping them private for the time being,” Garrison said in an email. “Ideally we’d like to find [a buyer] this winter during our quiet season, but I don’t have a specific timetable beyond that. In the meantime, we will continue to brew and sell beer.”

Garrison posted to the company’s Facebook page on Tuesday to announce the sale:

“Hey everyone, some news to share with you all today. First off, don’t worry – we’re still brewing and selling delicious beer. These are complicated and difficult times for the beer industry, and it’s time for a change for me and my family. Thank you for all of your love and support over the years, and most importantly, thanks to my team – the greatest group of individuals I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. It’s been an honor and a privilege to get to share my passion with each and every one of you, and I look forward to seeing what lies ahead for Foolproof.”

Nick Garrison, Foolproof Brewing Company

