Local beer company Foolproof Brewing listed for sale

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket based brewery is up for sale.

Foolproof Brewing Company’s founder, Nick Garrison, told Eyewitness News on Tuesday that he has just started seeking a buyer for the company.

“There are a variety of personal and professional reasons for my decision, but I’m keeping them private for the time being,” Garrison said in an email. “Ideally we’d like to find [a buyer] this winter during our quiet season, but I don’t have a specific timetable beyond that. In the meantime, we will continue to brew and sell beer.”

Garrison posted to the company’s Facebook page on Tuesday to announce the sale: