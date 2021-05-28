List: Which chains, local businesses require masks, and which don’t

(WPRI) — While mask mandates are being lifted for people who are fully vaccinated, not all businesses are dropping the requirement right away.
Below is a list of businesses around Southern New England who have posted their current mask policies. This information is subject to change and will be updated as 12 News learns more.
NOTE: In Massachusetts, masks are still required in public until Saturday, May 29.
Masks required:
- PVD Donuts, Providence
- Urban Fellow Barber Shop, Providence
- The Colosseum, Providence
- Homestyle gift shop, Providence
- Moniker Brewery, Providence
- Bywater, Warren
- The Hype, Glocester
No masks required:
- Stop & Shop
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart
- Brewed Awakenings
- Walgreens
- Whole Foods
- Planet Fitness
- Target
- Starbucks
- Home Depot
- Aldi
- Dollar General
- Maxx Fitness
- Chipotle
- Panera
In Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, masks must still be worn by everyone – regardless of vaccination status – in certain settings such as public transportation, health care facilities, nursing homes, and K-12 schools.