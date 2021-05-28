CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
List: Which chains, local businesses require masks, and which don’t

(WPRI) — While mask mandates are being lifted for people who are fully vaccinated, not all businesses are dropping the requirement right away.

Below is a list of businesses around Southern New England who have posted their current mask policies. This information is subject to change and will be updated as 12 News learns more.

NOTE: In Massachusetts, masks are still required in public until Saturday, May 29.

Masks required:

  • PVD Donuts, Providence
  • Urban Fellow Barber Shop, Providence
  • The Colosseum, Providence
  • Homestyle gift shop, Providence
  • Moniker Brewery, Providence
  • Bywater, Warren
  • The Hype, Glocester

No masks required:

  • Stop & Shop
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walmart
  • Brewed Awakenings
  • Walgreens
  • Whole Foods
  • Planet Fitness
  • Target
  • Starbucks
  • Home Depot
  • Aldi
  • Dollar General
  • Maxx Fitness
  • Chipotle
  • Panera

In Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, masks must still be worn by everyone – regardless of vaccination status – in certain settings such as public transportation, health care facilities, nursing homes, and K-12 schools.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

