List: Which chains, local businesses require masks, and which don’t

(WPRI) — While mask mandates are being lifted for people who are fully vaccinated, not all businesses are dropping the requirement right away.

Below is a list of businesses around Southern New England who have posted their current mask policies. This information is subject to change and will be updated as 12 News learns more.

NOTE: In Massachusetts, masks are still required in public until Saturday, May 29.

Masks required:

PVD Donuts, Providence

Urban Fellow Barber Shop, Providence

The Colosseum, Providence

Homestyle gift shop, Providence

Moniker Brewery, Providence

Bywater, Warren

The Hype, Glocester

No masks required:

Stop & Shop

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Brewed Awakenings

Walgreens

Whole Foods

Planet Fitness

Target

Starbucks

Home Depot

Aldi

Dollar General

Maxx Fitness

Chipotle

Panera

In Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, masks must still be worn by everyone – regardless of vaccination status – in certain settings such as public transportation, health care facilities, nursing homes, and K-12 schools.