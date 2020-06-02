Lifespan, Care New England once again discussing possible merger

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The on-again off-again merger talks between Rhode Island’s two biggest hospital groups could be on again.

In a statement Tuesday, the CEOs of Lifespan and Care New England announced they “have agreed to enter into an exploration process to understand the pros and cons of what a formal continuation of this collaboration could look like in the future.”

“This process will take months to develop, and for some time it will remain premature to speculate on the outcome of these discussions,” said the two chief executives, Lifespan’s Dr. Timothy Babineau and Care New England’s Dr. James Fanale.

The announcement marks a significant change of heart from last year, when the two organizations had an acrimonious end to merger discussions ordered by Gov. Gina Raimondo. The governor had taken the step as Care New England was trying to consummate a deal to become part of Massachusetts-based Partners HealthCare; Lifespan had previously exited three-way talks that included Partners.

Babineau and Fanale credited the new approach in part to the productive collaboration between the two hospital groups — which are Rhode Island’s largest private employers — during the COVID-19 crisis over recent months.

More to come.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook