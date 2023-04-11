PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A unique challenge-based entertainment venue will soon call Providence Place home.

Level99 CEO Matthew DuPlessie tells 12 News the entertainment venue will be expanding into Rhode Island later this year. This will be Level99’s second location, he said, with the first opening a few years ago at the Natick Mall.

The entertainment venue, which is described as being tailored toward adventure seekers, boasts dozens of challenge rooms, scavenger hunts and arena-style competitions. It will also feature “elevated food and craft beverage options” courtesy of Night Shift Brewing.

Level99 will be located on the third floor of the Providence Place mall where JC Penny used to be, according to DuPlessie. Construction on the entertainment venue began earlier this month, though an exact opening date has not yet been announced.