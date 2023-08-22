BOSTON (WPRI) — The LEGO Group is one step closer to moving to Boston.

On Monday, the company revealed its future North American headquarters will be located at 1001 Boylston Street.

The offices will cover five floors and more than 10,000 square feet. The new location includes an onsite fitness center, parking and bike storage, a wellbeing room and a parent room.

Skip Kodak, President of the LEGO Group in the Americas said, “We’re incredibly excited to be moving to a new location with such a rich history, ideally located in Back Bay, between Boston and Cambridge. 1001 Boylston Street represents an investment in our future and a commitment to our employees. We believe that a modern, collaborative work environment will help creativity and innovation thrive, and we’re excited to see what we can accomplish in this new space.”

Earlier this year, the company revealed it was moving to the Bay State from Enfield, Connecticut.

According to the company, all employees in Enfield will have a position at the Boston office and receive relocation help if they want to make the move.

The move will happen in phases starting in mid-2025 and be completed by the end of 2026, the company said.