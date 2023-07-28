WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s the end of an era for shoppers who just love a bargain.

The Christmas Tree Shops in Warwick will close for good on Sunday, according to the retailer’s website.

It is one of several stores shuttering this weekend following nearly a month of “going-out-of-business” sales. The Warwick store is one of two in Rhode Island. The other store, located in Middletown, not set an official closing date at this time.

The retailer, best known for selling a variety of seasonal items and home décor, officially stopped accepting gift cards last week. The locations that are closing this weekend are now offering up to 90% off the entire store.

The North Dartmouth and Natick stores are also slated to close Sunday, while the locations in North Attleboro and Foxboro will remain open for the time being.

The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in May and closed 10 underperforming stores.

Christmas Tree Shops chairman Marc Salkovitz initially seemed confident that the retailer would emerge from Chapter 11 by the end of August, but that is no longer appears the case.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that the retailer had taken out a $45 million loan to push through until a buyer came forward. Christmas Tree Shops ended up defaulting on that loan, prompting creditors to terminate it.

Before filing for bankruptcy, the retailer had planned on rebranding its stores after discovering that shoppers outside of New England believed they only sold Christmas trees.