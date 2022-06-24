(WPRI) — Kraft Macaroni and Cheese has a brand new name and look.

After more than eight decades, the iconic blue boxes and bowls will now read “Kraft Mac & Cheese.”

The name change, according to KraftHeinz, is “meant to reflect the way fans organically talk about the brand.”

The company also unveiled a new logo, which features a noodle smile.

“We know that people aren’t turning to comfort food as a guilty pleasure, they are positively embracing comfort, saying ‘yes’ to feeling good, saying ‘yes’ to caring for themselves,” Kraft Mac & Cheese Brand Manager Victoria Lee said. “There is a familiar, craveable, positive comfort to Kraft Mac & Cheese that makes it so special and iconic to millions of people across the world and our new look is a reflection of what our brand means to our consumers.”

The boxes featuring the new name and logo will hit store shelves sometime in August, although it is already prominent across the company’s social media accounts and website.