Kohl’s stores to close on Thanksgiving

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WPRI) — Kohl’s announced that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

The company said they made the decision following positive feedback to close on the holiday last year and preferences on how and when customers want to shop during the holiday season. 

Customers looking to shop at Kohl’s on Thanksgiving can do so by going to Kohls.com and on the Kohl’s App.

The company will offer more information on holiday hours including Black Friday week at a later date.

