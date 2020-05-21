Live Now
‘Knock it Off’ BBQ sauce the latest product to sport Raimondo’s COVID-19 catchphrase

Business News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A popular Providence gift shop is lending a helping hand to another local business struggling to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Frog and Toad recently announced a new collaboration with Palm’s Locally Made to create “She’s the Boss, Knock it Off” barbecue sauce.

The sauce is the latest product to bear Gov. Gina Raimondo’s go-to catchphrase for shaming Rhode Islanders who aren’t following her social distancing mandates. The slogan has already been printed on T-shirtsbeer cans, coffee and hand sanitizer.

Just like the other products, 20% of the proceeds are being donated to the Rhode Island Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Frog and Toad posted on its Facebook page that Palm’s was financially struggling due to the pandemic and was even considering closing up shop.

But instead, the Rhode Island-themed gift store convinced Palm’s to create a “Knock it Off” product to boost business.

Frog and Toad said they aren’t making any money off the sauce, adding “this release is strictly to support a great local business and help the COVID-19 Response Fund.”

“My hope is that so many of you who have stepped up to support these local RI businesses in their time of need can do so again and buy a jar or two of this incredible sauce,” Frog and Toad wrote.

The sauce is available on Palm’s website for $10 a jar.

