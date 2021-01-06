Justice Department says it’s been affected by Russian hack

Happy Saturday! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com - as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. In the wake of her appointment to President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet, Gina Raimondo's rise may seem inevitable. Yet it almost didn't happen: a shift of under 15,000 votes in 2014 would have short-circuited her ascent and made Allan Fung Rhode Island's governor. But she won that race, and then a more convincing re-election victory four years later, all the while cultivating a national image as a pragmatic moderate in an increasingly left-leaning Democratic Party. No amount of glowing press in New York and Washington would have gotten Raimondo to this point, though, if she hadn't impressed the Biden team so much during the VP search and then the cabinet selection process. It is a testament to her smarts, her drive and her 24-karat résumé (Harvard, Yale, Rhodes Scholar). There will be time to assess Raimondo's legacy in the coming weeks. However, it's already striking that her biggest policy achievement may turn out to have been her first, the landmark 2011 pension overhaul; the public will undoubtedly remember her best for her high-profile leadership during the early months of the pandemic. (Maybe a "Knock it off" T-shirt will take its place next to Governor Garrahy's flannel shirt at the Rhode Island Historical Society.) Now, after a decade in which Gina Raimondo was the dominant figure in Rhode Island politics, the Raimondo era is coming to a close. And her replacement with Dan McKee, combined with the transfer of the speakership from Nick Mattiello to Joe Shekarchi, ensures 2021 will be a year of real change in Rhode Island politics.