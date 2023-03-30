PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Ocean State is welcoming a new, yet “old,” retailer.

Speidel, a jewelry store and watch repair center founded in 1904, is returning to Rhode Island after it opened its first headquarters in Providence in 1912.

The new store is “service-oriented,” according to Speidel’s CEO Gennaro Cerce, and offers timepieces, watch bands and other jewelry. Speidel also offers on-site engraving.

“It has been heartwarming and gratifying to hear members of our Rhode Island community share their own memories of Speidel as well as those of previous generations when they visit the store,” Cerce said.

The store is located in Wayland Square and officially opened Thursday. Mayor Brett Smiley said bringing in stable businesses remains a top priority for the city.

“This is a business that has been here for generations and is a part of what makes Providence special,” he said. “We appreciate their dedication to our city and wish them all the best in this new chapter.”