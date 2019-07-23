Jeffrey Grybowski leaves offshore wind company he helped build

PROVIDENCE – Jeffrey Grybowski, the face of offshore wind in Rhode Island for more than a decade, is stepping down as co-CEO of Ørsted U.S. Offshore Wind.

Grybowski is leaving the Danish company less than a year after it bought Rhode Island-based Deepwater Wind for $510 million. The North Kingstown native plans to remain in Rhode Island, advise Ørsted and create a new startup, according to a company spokesperson.

“A decade ago, I started on this quest to establish a prominent place for offshore wind in America’s energy future. Rhode Island provided the leadership with the first project, and I’m proud to say that offshore wind’s time is now here,” said Grybowski in a statement.

Jeffrey Grybowski (left) is interviewed by Dan Yorke on Dan Yorke State of Mind.

He could not be immediately reached for a phone interview.

Grybowski helped guide Deepwater Wind in creating the first operational offshore wind farm in the United States. The project, a five turbine, 30-megawatt wind farm off Block Island, was key in proving the industry could work in the United States. Currently, offshore wind energy is more prevalent in Europe.

The company has since secured additional contracts to build projects in other states.

“Jeff is one of the pioneers of the offshore wind industry in the U.S., and his achievements are respected across the industry,” said Thomas Brostrom, CEO of Ørsted U.S. Offshore Wind, in a statement. “He built an outstanding company at Deepwater Wind and we thank him for his contributions in helping Ørsted build the leading offshore wind platform.”

Grybowski’s exit will not change the company’s commitment to expand its offices in Providence, according to the company, which said it recently signed a lease to triple its capacity.

The leadership team will remain the same with the exception of Grybowski, according to the company.

“Ørsted is a world-class company and one of the leaders in creating a green energy future for our world. With Ørsted’s leadership, offshore wind in America has a bright future,” said Grybowski.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter.