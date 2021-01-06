‘It’s time to finally celebrate’: New website to help plan weddings, support hard-hit industry

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new online initiative is hoping couples will finally be ringing wedding bells in the New Year, in an effort to help the wedding and event industry hit especially hard by pandemic restrictions.

President & CEO of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau Kristen Adamo said the slogan for the new website is: “It’s time to finally celebrate.”

She said the website was created to help couples plan their wedding with curated offers and packages from planners.

It will also give couples a one stop shop at a time where bridal shows and expos are not happening, Adamo added.

“You can get your DJ, your hair and makeup, limo companies in one place and you can feel good about it because you are supporting local business,” she said. “Maybe your wedding isn’t until 2022, but you will put that down payment, you have that locked in and you’re helping these people get through a really tough winter.”

The tourism bureau is hoping to help increase bookings, even for weddings being planned for 2022 or 2023.

“What we want people to do is create special offers or special packages,” Adamo said. “If you’re comfortable with a discount that’s fine, but keep in mind this is an industry that hasn’t worked in a year.”

This move comes after the Rhode Island wedding and event businesses held a rally last month, demanding Governor Raimondo give any leftover CARES Act funding to small businesses.

“I think that weddings are the cornerstone of a lot of business here in Rhode Island,” Adamo added.

To be a part of the launch of the website, event and wedding planners have to submit their packages by Monday.

The website is scheduled to go live Jan. 15.