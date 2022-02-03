‘It gets a little challenging’: Weather a top concern for local florists this Valentine’s Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, meaning many people will be ordering bouquets of flowers for their loved ones.

The National Retail Federation predicts that Americans will spend nearly $24 billion this year, with flowers ranking among the most popular gifts.

“I’ve been through a few Valentine’s Days and they’re pretty crazy, said Richard Espuet, owner of Frey Florist and Greenhouse.

Espuet said because of the ongoing supply chain shortages, he planned ahead this year and ordered his supplies earlier than usual.

“Flowers seem to be in very good supply,” he explained. “Hard goods on the other hand, like vases and stuff, that is another story.”

Pamela Maddox, owner of Blooming Blossoms, said she also prepared for the holiday well in advance.

“We know that flowers are special,” Maddox said, adding that this is her 47th Valentine’s Day in business. “We ordered our hard goods early, so we would have the supply we needed.”

Maddox said while she has all of the supplies she needs, the unpredictable weather has been a top concern.

“We can’t leave our flowers outside,” she explained. “We have to make sure they’re [the person receiving the delivery] home … so it gets a little challenging.”

Both Maddox and Espuet tell 12 News weather isn’t just a problem locally, either.

“This weekend we’re watching the storm that’s coming across the country, so there will be a slight disruption in flowers coming from California,” Espuet explained.

If you plan on sending your sweetheart something special this Valentine’s Day, both Espuet and Maddox suggest placing your order early. They’re also asking for patience, since this is one of their busiest holidays.

