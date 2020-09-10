Infosys to bring 500 more tech jobs to RI by 2023

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Software company Infosys will announce Thursday plans to double its workforce in Rhode Island, according to the office of Gov. Gina Raimondo.

The company, which opened an office in Providence last year, said it’s committing to bringing 1,000 tech jobs to Rhode Island by 2023.

More recently, Infosys was contracted to help create the state’s Crush COVID app.

Infosys President Ravi Kumar is expected to make a formal announcement at 1 p.m. along with Raimondo and Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor.

