$876 million in SBA ‘Paycheck Protection’ loans awarded in RI so far

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of Rhode Island firms have been approved to receive loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program despite a rocky rollout, according to newly released federal data.

The SBA said 4,110 Rhode Island businesses had been approved to receive $876 million in PPP loans as of Monday. The average loan was for $213,000.

In Massachusetts, 27,315 businesses have won approval for a combined $7 billion in PPP loans.

The SBA did not provide more specific information about the individual entities that qualified, but said the industries that received the most nationwide are construction; professional, scientific, and technical services; and manufacturing.

The $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program was approved by Congress last month as part of the $2 trillion CARES Act rescue bill. Small businesses with 500 or fewer employees are eligible to apply for federally backed loans administered through the SBA, which can be used to pay for payroll, rent and utilities.

Roughly 98% of Rhode Island companies qualify as small businesses under the federal definition.

Demand appears to be outstripping supply so far, with complaints from some businesses that they have been unable to find an SBA-approved lender to underwrite a PPP loan for them. On Monday, a new $10 million PPP loan pool funded by Goldman Sachs was exhausted just hours after Gov. Gina Raimondo announced it.

The governor said Tuesday she has asked Goldman to consider adding more money for PPP loans.

The level of interest in the program nationwide has spurred concerns the entire $349 billion could run out quickly; the SBA said $248 billion had been handed out as of Monday.

Lawmakers in Congress are at loggerheads over increasing the size of the program, with Democrats saying they won’t support adding more funding unless Republicans also include money for state and local governments.

Eli Sherman contributed to this report.

