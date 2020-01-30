IGT, Twin River reach a truce; new proposal would not go out to bid

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — IGT and Twin River executives announced a truce Thursday in their nearly year-long war over Rhode Island’s lucrative lottery-technology contract, revealing the companies have reached agreement on a proposal that will satisfy both sides if approved by the legislature.

The reconciliation keeps much of the current proposal in place, but includes a plan that would result in a new, joint venture between IGT and Twin River to provide 100% of the video lottery terminals, or slot machines, at the state-owned casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton. That’s a major change from last year’s IGT-only proposal, which would have let the gaming technology company control 80% of the gaming machines without any involvement from Twin River.

“We think this is the best possible solution,” said IGT Global Corp. Chairman Robert Vincent.

Other key elements of the deal include IGT keeping its offices and jobs in Providence, raising salaries to 250% of the median wage compared to 150% in the current proposal, and Twin River building 40,000 square feet of additional gaming space and a 14,000-square-foot spa in the hotel, both in Lincoln.

Additionally, Twin River will split the first floor of the Lincoln casino in half between smoking and non-smoking areas. Twin River is also committing to a new 12,000-square-foot headquarters at 100 Westminster St. in Providence.

Officials from the two gaming companies made the announcement together at IGT’s downtown Providence headquarters — a sharp contrast from just a few months ago, when Twin River was savaging Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo’s proposal to extend IGT’s current contract for another 20 years. The two companies have spent millions of dollars on lobbyists and advertising as they battled it out.

“What has been said and done, has been said and done,” Vincent said about the bitter fight between the companies.

The new deal, if approved by the General Assembly and Raimondo, means the deal would not go through a competitive bidding process, despite adamant criticism of that approach from Twin River executive vice president Marc Crisafulli since IGT’s original proposal emerged last June.

But his tune has changed now that his company would be part of the controlling entity. Twin River would own 40% of the new joint venture compared to 60% owned by IGT. Additionally, Twin River would seek a license to provide games and acquire 23% of the space in the casinos beginning this year. And because there would be no public bidding process, Twin River would end its Rhode Island business relationships with Camelot Lottery Solutions and Intralot, which had both emerged as partners in the Twin River campaign against IGT.

“It’s the right place for us to be,” Crisafulli said about the new deal.

Having the state’s two most important gaming entities on the same page is likely to be a relief to state leaders who are seeking to protect the third-largest source of state revenue as well as over 1,000 jobs at IGT. Senate President Dominick Ruggerio played an integral role in getting the two companies to come together to discuss the reconciliation.

Vincent described the two initial meetings as “frosty.”

The news conference came just days after House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s office released an independent analysis of Raimondo’s original proposed IGT deal that raised concerns about the wisdom of giving the company a contract lasting two decades. Its current 20-year agreement was negotiated by then-Gov. Don Carcieri in 2003, when the company was still GTECH.

The new proposal would remain 20-year deal, which both Crisafulli and Vincent agreed is a good length of time considering the importance of the deal to Rhode Island’s budget. A five-member board chaired by IGT would control the new joint venture.

When asked whether they had any regrets about the amount of time and money spent over the last year fighting over the $1 billion contract, both executives said they were moving on.

“I have no regrets, whatsoever,” Crisafulli said.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.