COVID relief package would be ‘a win for the restaurant industry,’ incoming NRA president says

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The incoming head of the National Restaurant Association said he, like many other business owners, are anxious to receive more federal COVID-19 relief.

Brian Casey, who also owns Oakhill Tavern in North Kingstown, will begin his tenure as the head of the NRA on New Year’s Day.

Now that Congress has approved its $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, Casey said he’s glad to see that additional financial support could soon be on the way. He said within the stimulus package, there’s enhancements to PPP loans for restaurants.

“This is a win for the restaurant industry,” he said. “PPP funding … helped us get through to this point. Most restaurants have used it up probably a month ago.”

But Gov. Gina Raimondo cautioned everyone during her last coronavirus briefing of the year Tuesday that it’s too soon to celebrate.

“The president hasn’t even signed it yet and we are in the process of digging through it,” she explained.

Her warning preempted President Donald Trump’s announcement hinting that he might be sending the bill back to Congress for amendments.

Casey said he’s interested to see how this plays out, adding that, “The longer it takes to pass the relief package the more damage the restaurant will incur.”

When it comes to the pandemic’s impact on restaurants, Casey said he’s experienced it firsthand.

He said while his restaurant took advantage of outdoor dining over the summer, sales are down 50% compared to what they normally are during the holiday season.

“It’s cut backs, it’s cutting staff, it’s cutting hours of operation,” he said.

He said additional PPP loans will help restaurants with expenses such as payroll, utilities and rent.

“It’s been a hard-fought battle, but we’re ending the year on a high note,” he said alluding to the relief package. “I think it’s going to help restaurants navigate through the winter.”