Hungary investigating local angles of Microsoft bribery case

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian prosecutors say they have launched an investigation into a bribery scheme involving Microsoft’s Hungarian office.

The Central Investigative Chief Prosecution Office said Friday that its probe is focusing on “fraud causing extraordinarily significant damages” and other crimes. Hungarian authorities request and received information about the case from the U.S. Justice Department.

In July, the software company agreed to pay over $25 million in the United States to settle federal corruption charges involving the case in Hungary and other foreign offices.

According to U.S. prosecutors, from 2013 through 2015, the company’s Hungary office took part in a scheme to “inflate margins” in connection with Microsoft software licenses sold to Hungarian government agencies.

Savings were falsely recorded as discounts and used for corrupt purposes, prosecutors said.