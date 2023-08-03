Open Cash Register Drawer Close up with Money.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — August is National Black Business Month. If you want to support local entrepreneurs, 12 News has compiled a list of some Black-owned businesses in Rhode Island.

East Providence

Cakes by Eboni, 881 Waterman Ave.

Johnston

Bangin’ Wings, 258 Greenville Ave.

Newport

Hummingbird Newport, 104 Broadway

North Providence

SwiftLEYSweets LLC

Syroya’s Bakery, 1860 Mineral Spring Ave.

Pawtucket

10 Rocks Tapas Bar, 1091 Main St.

GameDay Fitness Kids, 560 Mineral Spring Ave.

Ja Patty RI Catering & Events, 560 Mineral Spring Ave. #2136

Marigold Dental Studio, 727 East Ave.

Nissi Naturals LLC, 235 Main St.

Petit Bakery, 234 East Ave.

Sarcastic Sweets, 560 Mineral Spring Ave. Suite 2117

Valiant Arts, 560 Mineral Spring Ave.

Providence

Afrique d’Lounge, 126 Spruce St.

Cured Collection, Providence Place Mall

Distinguish Catering, 70 Westfield St.

Flames, 734 Eddy St.

Incred-a-bowl, 208 Vermont Ave.

Island House Restaurant, 242 Broad St.

Kebbeh African Restaurant, 850 Admiral St.

Kin Southern Table + Bar, 71 Washington St.

Moroccan Hair Design, 116 Doyle Ave.

Pan a Day Take Away, 7 Parade St.

Public Shop & Gallery, 27 Sims Ave. 2nd Floor

Soulita, 229 Westminster St.

The District, 54 South St.

The Village PVD, 100 Fountain St.

Toyin African Restaurant, 45D Central St.

Troop, 60 Valley St.

South Kingstown

Painted Karma, 2528 Kingstown Road

Warren

Maxine Baked, 691 Main St.

Woonsocket

Bugg’d Outt BBQ, 614 N. Main St.

Geri’s Bluffin Boutique, 285 Main St. Suite 2

Online Only

Headgear by Dr. Alesh

Omoge Cosmetics

Primary Weddings & Events

Roam Loud

Did we miss one? Email ReportIt@wpri.com to let us know!