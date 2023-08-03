EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — August is National Black Business Month. If you want to support local entrepreneurs, 12 News has compiled a list of some Black-owned businesses in Rhode Island.
Skip to your city/town: East Providence | Johnston | Newport | North Providence | Pawtucket | Providence | South Kingstown | Warren | Woonsocket
East Providence
Cakes by Eboni, 881 Waterman Ave.
Johnston
Bangin’ Wings, 258 Greenville Ave.
Newport
Hummingbird Newport, 104 Broadway
North Providence
Syroya’s Bakery, 1860 Mineral Spring Ave.
Pawtucket
10 Rocks Tapas Bar, 1091 Main St.
GameDay Fitness Kids, 560 Mineral Spring Ave.
Ja Patty RI Catering & Events, 560 Mineral Spring Ave. #2136
Marigold Dental Studio, 727 East Ave.
Nissi Naturals LLC, 235 Main St.
Petit Bakery, 234 East Ave.
Sarcastic Sweets, 560 Mineral Spring Ave. Suite 2117
Valiant Arts, 560 Mineral Spring Ave.
Providence
Afrique d’Lounge, 126 Spruce St.
Cured Collection, Providence Place Mall
Distinguish Catering, 70 Westfield St.
Flames, 734 Eddy St.
Incred-a-bowl, 208 Vermont Ave.
Island House Restaurant, 242 Broad St.
Kebbeh African Restaurant, 850 Admiral St.
Kin Southern Table + Bar, 71 Washington St.
Moroccan Hair Design, 116 Doyle Ave.
Pan a Day Take Away, 7 Parade St.
Public Shop & Gallery, 27 Sims Ave. 2nd Floor
Soulita, 229 Westminster St.
The District, 54 South St.
The Village PVD, 100 Fountain St.
Toyin African Restaurant, 45D Central St.
Troop, 60 Valley St.
South Kingstown
Painted Karma, 2528 Kingstown Road
Warren
Maxine Baked, 691 Main St.
Woonsocket
Bugg’d Outt BBQ, 614 N. Main St.
Geri’s Bluffin Boutique, 285 Main St. Suite 2
Online Only
