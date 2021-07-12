How the rainy weather is impacting local businesses

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — While inclement weather can dampen anyone’s summer plans, local businesses say the recent stretch of rain has been affecting them financially.

Blackbird Farm in Smithfield runs based on the forecast, and the family business tells 12 News the wet weather has been drowning them out.

Brandon Bouthillette, the farm’s operations manager, says not only are their corn crops being wiped out, but the rain is also affecting the quality of food for their animals as well as something as simple as driving on their land.

“Because of all the rain, no one can get their hay done now,” he explained. “It’s dragging out and affecting everyone pretty harshly. Guys can’t even get on their fields now, just to get on them you’re making ruts.”

“And the grilling season is getting ruined with all of this rain,” Bouthillette continued. “That’s a big part of our business.”

He says this type of weather can delay their operations for quite a while.

“We are talking months, weeks to months, a lot of sleepless nights and rushing around because as soon as the good weather does hit, it’s going to be a rush to get everything off,” Bouthillette added.

Meanwhile, Newport Vineyards in Middletown says the rain can be good for their grapes, but bad for seating tables.

“The weather is always a factor, and this season it’s more of the unpredictability of it. You get a little bit of rain every day,” owner John Nunes said.

He said while it’s bad for the logistics of outdoor seating, as well as any weddings hosted there, it’s good for his crop.



“They like a little bit of rain this time of year, so they are growing a lot,” Nunes said. “When it’s raining, we are pouring.”

But Nunes also said the rain can be too much of a good thing, and if it continues to rain the way that it has, it will eventually shrink his crop.