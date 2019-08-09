How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Happy Saturday! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com - as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. As long as America continues to see mass shootings like last weekend's twin tragedies, the Rhode Island State House will continue to see intense debates over gun policy. The issue splits state Democrats between gun-control proponents, aligned with Governor Raimondo, and gun-control skeptics, aligned with Speaker Mattiello and Senate President Ruggerio. Raimondo turned up the heat on the two Assembly leaders Monday for refusing to enact her proposed bans on assault rifles and concealed carry in schools. "I bet, God forbid, if there were a shooting of that kind in Rhode Island, finally the General Assembly would do the right thing," Raimondo told me. Mattiello and Ruggerio countered in a joint statement, saying, "Rhode Island’s gun-control laws are among the strongest in the country." They cited the state's B+ rating from the Giffords Law Center and its ranking as the 7th-worst state for gun owners on Guns & Ammo magazine's annual list. They also pointed to last year's enactment of a "red flag" law to take guns away from potentially dangerous individuals. As Tim White reported this week, police have used the new power 21 times since the law went on the books, with Cumberland leading the pack. But even that measure has an asterisk: Rhode Island's red flag law is more limited than those of other states because it allows only police - not family members or teachers - to petition for a protection order. That means Rhode Island would not qualify for the federal grants Jack Reed and Marco Rubio are proposing in their Senate red flag bill, which could get a vote following the El Paso and Dayton tragedies. The General Assembly "would have to change the law in order to get the benefits," Senator Reed acknowledged in an interview with Tim. "Many times family members have more accurate information about what’s going on, and if they can directly go and apply to the courts – through due process – for an order, that would be much more effective in many cases."