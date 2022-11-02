PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hope & Main, a culinary incubator based in Warren, will soon have a presence in downtown Providence.

In early 2023, the organization plans to debut its Downtown Makers Marketplace on the ground level of Paolino Properties’ 100 Westminster St. office building.

The marketplace will be open for breakfast and lunch, offering “hand-crafted and locally sourced made-to-order items, grab-and-go hot and cold foods,” according to Hope & Main.

It will also feature a coffee, tea and craft beverage bar, corporate catering, and a variety of products made by Hope & Main members.

“The Hope & Main Downtown Makers Marketplace is a place dedicated to showcasing the enormous talent to our emerging and iconic member businesses,” founder and president Lisa Raiola said. “We have launched more than 450 food businesses in nine years. This project is about giving our diverse community of food-preneurs access to markets and consumers they could not otherwise reach.”