SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Honeywell International is permanently closing its Smithfield facility, according to documents obtained by 12 News.

The company said in a letter to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training that the closure is slated for Nov. 17 and will prompt at least 122 layoffs.

Honeywell plans to start the layoffs on April 22 and will continue through Nov. 17.

The N95 mask production facility, located on Thurber Boulevard, has laid off employees in the past.

In 2021, the company laid off 470 people attributing the job cuts to the decreased demand for N95 masks as states scaled back COVID-19 mask mandates and vaccination became more common.

The Smithfield location was also in the national spotlight in March 2020, when the White House announced they had been working with Honeywell to ramp up mask production. Then-President Donald Trump himself mentioned the Rhode Island facility during a briefing.