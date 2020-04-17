12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Photos   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Photos
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

Honeywell begins N95 mask production in Smithfield

Business News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Image provided by Honeywell)

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Production lines are now rolling at Honeywell’s Smithfield facility, which had been tapped to manufacture crucial N95 protective masks for the strategic national stockpile, the company said Friday.

N95 masks are needed for their filtering out of dusts, mists and fumes, to help curb the spread of COVID-19, which has proven deadly to thousands of people across the globe and hundreds in New England.

Honeywell’s transition into a mask-making factory was first announced on March 16 by Peter Navarro, a trade adviser to President Donald Trump. The company later said they’d need to hire 500 people to run the operation.

Manpower, a staffing firm, was still hiring at its listing online as of Friday afternoon. The pay starts at $14 an hour.

The masks will be delivered to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and then distributed by the government to various states.

In saying his company is proud to serve in this capacity, Darius Adamczyk, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell, said, “I am especially pleased with how quickly we have started our new mask production line in Rhode Island.”

N95 masks will also be made at an aerospace facility in Phoenix, Ariz., in mid-May, and once both sites are fully operational, they will produce more than 20 million masks per month.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Friday: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear:  Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 2:30 p.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear:  Afternoon Update
  • *Updated* 6 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com