Honeywell begins N95 mask production in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Production lines are now rolling at Honeywell’s Smithfield facility, which had been tapped to manufacture crucial N95 protective masks for the strategic national stockpile, the company said Friday.

N95 masks are needed for their filtering out of dusts, mists and fumes, to help curb the spread of COVID-19, which has proven deadly to thousands of people across the globe and hundreds in New England.

Honeywell’s transition into a mask-making factory was first announced on March 16 by Peter Navarro, a trade adviser to President Donald Trump. The company later said they’d need to hire 500 people to run the operation.

Manpower, a staffing firm, was still hiring at its listing online as of Friday afternoon. The pay starts at $14 an hour.

The masks will be delivered to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and then distributed by the government to various states.

In saying his company is proud to serve in this capacity, Darius Adamczyk, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell, said, “I am especially pleased with how quickly we have started our new mask production line in Rhode Island.”

N95 masks will also be made at an aerospace facility in Phoenix, Ariz., in mid-May, and once both sites are fully operational, they will produce more than 20 million masks per month.

