FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Patriot Place announced it’s adding an arts and crafts hub to its array of stores next year.

A new Hobby Lobby location will be built in the vacant lot next to the Bed Bath & Beyond in the South Marketplace, officials said Monday.

The arts-and-crafts retailer has more than 900 locations in 47 states and 43,000 current employees.

