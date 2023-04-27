EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Don’t throw out those big blue coupons just yet!

Numerous retailers have begun accepting Bed Bath & Beyond coupons after the home goods chain filed for bankruptcy earlier this week.

Which stores are taking coupons?

The Container Store is offering 20% off of a single item to shoppers who have a valid Bed Bath & Beyond coupon. The offer is only available through May 31.

Other important dates to know

May 8 is the last day shoppers can use Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards.

Bed Bath & Beyond officially stopped accepting its big blue coupons — both valid and expired — on April 26.

The Bed Bath & Beyond in Warwick is still open, though the Providence, North Attleboro and Seekonk stores have already closed for good.