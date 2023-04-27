EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Don’t throw out those big blue coupons just yet!
Numerous retailers have begun accepting Bed Bath & Beyond coupons after the home goods chain filed for bankruptcy earlier this week.
Which stores are taking coupons?
- The Container Store is offering 20% off of a single item to shoppers who have a valid Bed Bath & Beyond coupon. The offer is only available through May 31.
- Big Lots is offering 20% a shopper’s entire purchase of $50 or more in exchange for a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon. The offer is only available through May 7.
- Boscov’s is allowing shoppers to trade their Bed Bath & Beyond coupons in for $10 off of a single item over $50. The offer is only valid through May 31.
Other important dates to know
- May 8 is the last day shoppers can use Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards.
- May 15 is the last day Welcome Rewards card users can reap their benefits.
- June 30 is when all Bed Bath & Beyond stores are expected to close.
Bed Bath & Beyond officially stopped accepting its big blue coupons — both valid and expired — on April 26.
The Bed Bath & Beyond in Warwick is still open, though the Providence, North Attleboro and Seekonk stores have already closed for good.