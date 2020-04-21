Hasbro’s Play-Doh factory will now turn out face shields for RI, Mass.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s not just all fun and games for Hasbro these days.

The Pawtucket-based toymaker announced Tuesday that a factory in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, is being converted to manufacture personal protective equipment for front-line medical workers to use during the coronavirus pandemic. The plant usually makes Play-Doh and board games.

Hasbro spokesperson Julie Duffy told WPRI 12 the factory will be able to make 50,000 face shields a week over the next several weeks. The gear will be donated to hospitals in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, she said.

Hasbro sold the East Longmeadow factory to game-maker Cartamundi in 2015, but has still made a number of products there in recent years.

Duffy said Hasbro’s other charitable initiatives to address COVID-19 have included providing grans to help buy food for needy families, donating games to nonprofits operating emergency child care centers, and donating to the COVID-19 Response Fund run by the United Way of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Foundation.

